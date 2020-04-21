12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Travelling For 150 Km on Foot From Telangana to Chhattisgarh to Reach Her Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bijapur, April 21: A 12-year-old girl died after travelling around 150 km on foot to reach her home in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district during coronavirus lockdown. The deceased was identified as Jamlo Makdam. She worked as a daily wager in chilly fields. Makdam collapsed and died when she was only 14 km away from her home. The tribal girl started her journey on April 15 from Telangana. Agra Man Shares Milk Spilt on Road With Dogs to Satisfy Hunger Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Heartbreaking Video.

According to a report published in NDTV, 11 other workers also started their journey along with Makdam. The group reportedly avoided the highway and walked for three days through forests. When she was an hour away from her house, the girl stopped due to severe pain in her stomach on April 18. Shiv Bhojan Prices in Maharashtra Slashed to Rs 5 Per Plate Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

As per doctors, she was severely dehydrated and malnourished due to the journey. BR Pujari, senior district medical officer, told media house, “Her coronavirus tests came out negative. She may have suffered electrolyte imbalance in her body too.” Her samples have tested negative for coronavirus. She left her house two months to work in chilli fields in Telangana along with her friends. The Chhattisgarh government announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for the girl’s family. Palghar: Four Gujarat Workers Returning Home After Coronavirus Lockdown Killed in Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

Migrant labourers are the worst affected due to the lockdown as they lost the only source of their income. They were stuck at far off places for their home towns without food and shelter. They were left with no other option to leave for their home towns on foot. State government are also making efforts to provide essentials and food to migrant workers. The Centre announced the countrywide lockdown from March 25 –April 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was further extended to May 3.