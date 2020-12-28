New Delhi, Dec 28: The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that a meeting of the expert committee which is reviewing the Covid-19 condition in the national capital will take place on January 5.

The submissions were made before the vacation bench of the high court presided by Justice S. Prasad who was hearing a petition challenging the order of the Delhi government reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals in the national capital for the Covid-19 patients.

Following these submissions the bench directed the Delhi government to file its status report regarding the outcome of the expert committee meeting before the roster bench and the placed the matter for further hearing on January 8.

In a status report filed before the court, the Delhi government said that it endorses the recommendation made by the de-escalation committee with regards to de-escalation of reservation of 80 per cent Covid ICU beds to 60%, freeing up 20 per cent Covid ICU beds for non-Covid patients.

"We are also ready to review the situation by Jan 15 by the same time the situation in respect to UK strain will be better understood, impact of new year celebration would have played out an overall pandemic condition in the NCT of Delhi may have settled," the status report read.

Earlier on December 23, The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to reduce the reservation of ICU beds in 33 private hospitals of Covid-19 patients to 60%.

The submissions were made before a single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Navin Chawla while it was hearing a plea filed by Association of Healthcare providers challenging the daily governments order reserving 80% ICU beds for covid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in the national capital.

"It was unanimously agreed that in the back drop of the current declining trend of occupancy among all categories of Beds (Oxygenated, ICU, Ventilator COVID Beds), the de-escalation may be carried out in a graded manner preferably in Delhi Government Hospitals and Private sector Hospitals," said the minutes of meeting of the expert committee which was submitted before the court.

"The committee decided not to recommend any change in the status of the Covid beds for the Central Govt Hospitals," the minutes said further.

It was said that the committee was cognizant of the fact that the critical care for non-Covid patients is also very important especially in the winter season. At present the occupancy of Covid ICU beds is 1319 out of total Covid 5100 beds (approx 26%).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).