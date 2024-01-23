Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested the junior engineer of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Pratapgarh district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh, according to an official release.

Ashutosh Suthar had demanded the bribe from a contractor in lieu of passing the bill of total Rs 82 lakh for the construction work in the laboratory.

After verification of the complaint, the bureau team on Tuesday caught the engineer red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and arrested him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.

