Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A constable was arrested and an inspector is on the run in connection with a bribery case in Mira Road in Palghar district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Inspector Mahesh Shelar and constable Ganesh Vanve, had allegedly sought Rs 50 lakh from a person who is being probed by the Economic Offences Wing in a cheating case, Sunil Lokhande, Superintendent of Police, ACB (Thane unit) told PTI.

"The duo scaled down the demand to Rs 35 lakh. The man who was asked for a bribe approached ACB. Vanve was held in a trap on January 18 when he accepted an instalment of Rs 15 lakh. Efforts are on to nab inspector Shelar," the SP said.

A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act at Nayanagar police station and further probe is underway, he added.

