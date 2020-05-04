Add Sophistication and Elegance to Your Style with Dean Brochard Watches

Dean Brochard Watches

Wrist watches have always been essential part of style and trends. The small time piece that we wear in our wrists is associated hugely with one's style quotient and tells a lot about a person and personality. Taking care of this wrist watch it companies launch watches that go along with present fashion trends.

Dean Brochard are reputed Swedish wrist watch makers known for elegant and sophisticated time pieces for him and her. The company has launched their new line of watches with name Lueur Collection which is for both men and women.

Dean Brochard Watches

The story behind the creation of brand Dean Brochard itself tells about the creator and how particular he is about his creation. Owner of the company was always passionate about watches and their importance in one’s personality projection. While his trip to beautiful Azur coast he met Dean and got inspired by his success story, the name Dean Brochard is inspired by Dean and his boat Brochard

The time pieces which are fusion of American and European aesthetic sense are created with putting lots of attention to details. Most of the creative process is hand made where utmost care of craftsmanship has been taken. From Italian leather strap to movement and dial assemble process is hand made .The beautiful watches come in two series Legende and Classique. Both the series are beautifully designed with subtle yet attractive look. The watches go perfectly with formal as well as casual look.

While the Classique series is developed around combining classic and contemporary Style Legende series is about youthful spirit fused with legendary design. The efforts behind creating these beautiful watches can clearly be seen with fine and detailed designs and extremely super quality of components it is made with.

All those people who pay attention to how they look and present themselves perfectly from top to bottom would love to try these timeless piece of elegance and beauty.

Follow on Instagram - @deanbrochard