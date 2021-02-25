Gandhinagar, February 25: In a shocking incident, a gang robbed gold worth Rs 2.5 Crore from two finance office employee on Wednesday in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The robbery reportedly occurred when the victims identified as Rajesh Patel and Chinaji Parmar were travelling in a bus near Bavla Bagodara highway when six people impersonating as Income Tax Officials intercepted the transport and asked the two come with them citing tax evasion by their firm. Delhi Shocker: Man Wearing PPE Kit Robs Jewellery Worth Crores from Store in Kalkaji.

Following which, the accused asked the duo to sit in their car, snatched the gold parcel of 5.5 Kg worth Rs 2.5 Crore which the victims were carrying and took it with them. They drove the car on the service road adjacent to the Bavla Bagodara highway and later tied the hands of the two employees and dumped them at the road side, as reported by the Indian Express. Rajasthan Robbery: Miscreants Manage To Cut ICICI Bank ATM Machine in Bhiwadi, Rob About Rs 6 Lakh Cash.

Taking the cognizance on the matter, the Ahmedabad Police has filed an FIR and launched the investigation. “We made multiple teams of local crime branch and special operations group to crack the case,” Virendra Yadav, SP, Ahmedabad rural told the Indian Express. A case has been registered against six unknown men for dacoity, assault, illegal confinement and impersonation.

