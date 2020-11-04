Ahmedabad, November 4: In a tragic incident, as many as nine people were killed in a deadly fire incident that broke out at a textile godown in Gujarat on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out at a textile godown on Piplaj Road in Ahmedabad. Officials inform that apart from the four who lost their lives, eight others were injured. The massive explosion destroyed the godown, officials said.

Earlier in the day, three people rescued from a textile godown in Nanukaka Estate where a fire broke out today. As soon as the incident was reported, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia. Ahmedabad Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Tulip Estate.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat: Four people dead in fire at textile godown on Piplaj Road, Ahmedabad https://t.co/LxWzMWAdsP — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The fire official further informed that the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire. Reports inform that of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).