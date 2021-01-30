Mumbai, January 30: A video showing youth brandishing gun from their car openly at Mumbai-Pune Expressway while making way to move ahead in the traffic is going viral on the internet. The clip was posted by AIMIM's Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on his Twitter account on Friday. Jaleel referred the youth as 'Shiv Sainikis' citing the party's logo on their car. Shiv Sena Workers, Arrested for Assaulting Retired Indian Navy Officer For Forwarding Cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray, Get Bail.

While posting the video, Jaleel wrote, "This is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra.! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness.!" Shiv Sena Worker Pours Ink on Man For Criticising Uddhav Thackeray on Social Media Days After Aaditya Thackeray's 'Ignore Trolls' Advice, Watch Video.

Watch the Video Here:

@AnilDeshmukhNCP @DGPMaharashtra @OfficeofUT this is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra.! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness.! pic.twitter.com/HIPZF0AN2z — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) January 29, 2021

In the video two men in an SUV can be seen pulling out their revolvers amid the traffic jam at the expressway while trying to move ahead. A sticker of Shiv Sena's logo - a tiger face- can be seen pasted at the back of the car. Shiv Sena is currently is power in Maharashtra in coalition with Congress and NCP. It's chief Uddhav Thackery is the Chief Minister of the state.

