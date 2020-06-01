Airlines to Try Keeping Middle Seats Empty, If Not Possible, Then Passenger to be Provided With 'Wraparound Gown', Says DGCA

Flight. Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 1: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directions to airlines based on expert committee recommendations after the Supreme Court intervention regarding the safety of passengers. DGCA said that airlines shall allot seats in a manner that the middle seat is kept vacant if passenger load and seat capacity permits.

However, if it is not possible, then the middle seat passenger needs to be provided with protective equipment like a wraparound gown. However, a family travelling together can be allotted a middle seat. The DGCA advisory further says that safety kits will be provided to passengers including a three-layered surgical mask, face shield, and sanitiser. Middle Seats to be Occupied on Flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri Says 'Social Distancing Requirement Not Met Even if They're Kept Vacant'.

Airlines Will Try to Allot Seats in a Manner that Middle Seats is Kept Vacant:

#FLASH Airlines shall allot seats in a manner that the middle seat is kept vacant if passenger load and seat capacity permits, if not then middle seat passenger must be provided protective equipment: Directorate General of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/xpTXuI63Hb — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

No meals except water bottles to be provided onboard except in extreme circumstances due to health reasons. Airlines shall replace the air conditioning is such a manner so that the air replaced in the shortest possible interval.

Last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference said that keeping middle seats vacant in the flights to ensure social distancing is not a viable option. In a press briefing, the minister said, "Social distancing requirement are not met even if the middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats."