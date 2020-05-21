Middle Seats to be Occupied on Flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri Says 'Social Distancing Requirement Not Met Even if They're Kept Vacant'

New Delhi, May 21: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that keeping middle seats vacant in the flights to ensure social distancing is not viable. In a press briefing, the minister said, "Social distancing requirement are not met even if the middle seats in flights are kept vacant, so we will fill up middle seats." Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

Domestic operations will resume in the country from May 25, Monday, in a calibrated manner. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already issued a detailed guideline for airports, airlines and passengers before the commencement of domestic passenger flights. Mumbai-Delhi Maximum Flight Ticket Fare to be Rs 10,000 For 3 Months From May 25; Check Details And Airfare Caps Announced by Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

As per the guidelines, airlines will not provide meal services. Face masks will be compulsory for passengers throughout the journey. The in-flight cabin crew will have to be in a full protective suit. Also, people from containment areas would not be allowed to travel.

Passengers would also have to declare their health status in terms of COVID-19 infection through Aarogya Setu app or self-declaration form. "The passenger shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-l9. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form," it said.