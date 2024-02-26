Agartala, February 26: A zoo lion and lioness named Akbar and Sita have triggered a controversy in India, leading to the suspension of a senior forest officer in Tripura. The animals were brought from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura to North Bengal Wild Animals Park in Siliguri as part of an animal exchange programme on February 12.

The Times of India reported that the Tripura government suspended Prabin Lal Agrawal, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife and ecotourism), pending an inquiry into the matter. The authorities at the North Bengal Wild Animals Park said they were considering renaming the animals. Lioness ‘Sita’ Housed With Lion ‘Akbar’ at Siliguri Safari Park, VHP Moves Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench also expressed its displeasure over the naming of the animals and suggested that they should be renamed to avoid controversy. Justice Bhattacharyya questioned the appropriateness of naming animals after gods, mythological heroes, freedom fighters, or Nobel laureates.

What's the Fuss is About?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu nationalist group, filed a complaint with the Calcutta High Court, saying that the names hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Akbar was a famous Muslim emperor of the Mughal dynasty, while Sita was the wife of Lord Rama, a revered Hindu god. Ram Mandir Donation Scam Exposed: VHP Sounds Alarm Over QR Code Fraud To Loot Devotees.

Justice Bhattacharyya said, “Who has given this name causing controversy? I was wondering whether any animal can be named after a God, a mythological hero, freedom fighter, or Nobel laureate. Can we name a lion after Swami Vivekananda or Ramkrishna? We are not considering the naming of a pet dog. Why should you draw controversy by naming a lion and a lioness Akbar and Sita?”

