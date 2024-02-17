The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Bengal wing has lodged a case with the Calcutta High Court’s Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri. The case challenges the decision of the forest department to house a lion named ‘Akbar’ and a lioness named ‘Sita’ together in the same enclosure at the Safari park in Siliguri. The plea was presented before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on February 16, 2024, and the hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2024. The lions were recently transferred from the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura. Forest department officials have stated that the lions were already named ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’ prior to their arrival on February 13. It’s worth noting that Akbar was a famous Mughal Emperor, while Sita is a revered figure in Hindu mythology, known from Valmiki’s Ramayana. 'Non-Vegetarian' Lion Seen Eating Tree Leaves, IFS Officer Shares Video Explaining Why Sometimes Lions Consume Green Food.

VHP Moves High Court

VHP Moves Calcutta High Court Over Lioness Named 'Sita' Being Housed With Lion Named 'Akbar' At Siliguri Safari Parkhttps://t.co/03fw2OZqyc — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)