Jammu, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday have started preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2020. Jammu base camp "yatri niwas" is also being sanitised by the authorities. CM Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation told news agency ANI, “Sanitisation work is being undertaken at Jammu base camp "yatri niwas". Date of Yatra has not been finalised yet.” Amarnath Aarti 2020 Live Streaming and Timing: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online.

Gupta added that the authorities would follow the government guidelines. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarnath "Aarti" this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan and only a maximum of 500 yatris will proceed from Jammu by road per day to perform darshan. According to reports, the Yatra will not be allowed from the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Devotees will have to take the shortened route through Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. It is a 14 km-long route.

Tweet by ANI:

J&K: Preparations for Amarnath Yatra underway in Jammu. CM Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation says,"Sanitisation work is being undertaken at Jammu base camp 'yatri niwas'. Date of yatra has not been finalised yet. We'll follow all guidelines that will be released by govt". pic.twitter.com/Iz1qeWpBIr — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

All the pilgrims would have to undergo RTPCR test for COVID-19, and only people with the negative report would be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage. The pilgrimage will take place for 15 days in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Yatra will reportedly start from July 21 and will continue to August 3. However, the government has not yet announced the official dates. On Sunday, Special prayers held at Pahalgam on the occasion of "Ashad-Purnima"-- marking the traditional commencement of the annual Amarnath yatra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).