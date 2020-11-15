New Delhi, November 15: Amid rising cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an emergency meeting on Sunday evening. The meeting is likely to take place at 5 pm and will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will also attend the meeting.

Measures to control rising cases of coronavirus and shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in ICU units of the national capital will be discussed in the meeting. It is the second time that Shah called an emergency meeting over rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. Delhi Sees 104 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far in a Day.

In July this year, Shah held a series of meeting with Delhi government when the cases rose drastically. Notably, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. On Saturday, reported 7,340 new infections out of the 49,645 tests conducted. The national capital confirmed the second-highest single-day fatalities after 96 people succumbed to the virus. COVID-19 Situation in Delhi Should Come Under Control in Next 7 to 10 Days, Main Reason Behind Spike in Cases Is Pollution, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

The overall case tally has reached 4,82,170 while the cumulative causality stands at 7,519. In total, 5,42,8,472 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Meanwhile, 7,117 people recovered on Saturday. The national capital's test positivity rate is 14.78 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.56 per cent.

Currently, 8,677 out of 16,636 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 759 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 252 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 27,428 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zone has been raised to 4,288.

