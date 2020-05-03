Amphan Cyclone: Low Pressure to Persist in Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, European Met Body Warns of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'

Cyclones In India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, May 3: The low pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal may continue for up to next 72 hours, predicted weather agencies amid warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of a possible "Amphan" cyclone. The prediction of rainfall in North Indian states between May 3-6 is also maintained by the Met body. 'Amphan' Cyclone Warning Issued Amid Low Pressure Formation Over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal; Rainfall Predicted From May 3-6.

While the low pressure area (LOPAR) in parts of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal continues, a global meteorological body has warned of a "super cyclone storm" in India's eastern coastal belt after May 7.

The LOPAR, after turning into cyclonic storm, will first hit north of Andhra Pradesh followed by south of Odisha, Odisha TV report said citing inputs received from the (European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF). The cyclonic activity would later be deflected from Indian coastline and Amphan would make landfall in Myanmar after May 13, it said.

Skymet Weather, one of the leading private weather agencies, is keenly tracking the status of LOPAR in the southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea. In an update issued on May 3, the agency said there would not change in status of the low pressure formation till at least May 7.

"The vertical wind shear has marginally increased over the area of low pressure. Sea Surface Temperature continues to be adequately warm. Under these conditions, no major changes are expected in the next 72 hours. However, the region remains favorable for significant development thereafter," Skymet said in its update.

Fishermen in coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are expected to exercise caution and refrain from venturing into the sea. The last warning issued by the IMD asked them not to go for fishing activities between May 1-3. An updated statement from the Me department is awaited.