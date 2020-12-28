Ananthapuram, December 28:The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday handed an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and five acres of land to the parents of a young woman who was found strangled and burnt to death in Ananthapuram district. A revenue official handed over the cheque to Snehalatha's mother Lakshmi Devi this afternoon.

"Devi has also been appointed as a subordinate in the Registration Office, along with grant of 5 cents of land and another 5 acres in Bukkarayasamudram in Siddharampuram mandal," said the official.

Immediately after the crime, the state had granted a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family. Snehalatha, 18, was found murdered on Tuesday night in a field on the Dharmavaram-Anantapuram road near Badannapalli village in the district.

A second-year degree student, she was working part-time at the SBI branch in Dharmavaram for 15 days before her death. She used to explain the benefits of credit cards to bank customers.

Police have arrested two men for their alleged role in the crime, which took on political colour as several politicians flayed the state government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).