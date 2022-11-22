Tirupati, November 22: A woman delivered a baby on a road near a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati town on Tuesday after the hospital staff allegedly denied her admission.

The shocking incident occurred in the temple town in front of Tirupati Maternity Hospital. A video has gone viral on social media, showing a man helping the pregnant woman deliver while two women holding a bedsheet to cover her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Delivers Baby on Roadside As Ambulance Runs Out of Fuel in Panna (Watch Video).

Video: Woman Delivers Baby on Road in Tirupati

The woman was forced to deliver the baby in front of the hospital after she was allegedly denied admission by the staff. They told the woman that they could not admit her as no one was accompanying her. Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

Some passers-by came to the woman's rescue when she started experiencing labour pain after coming out of the hospital. A man, said to be a worker at a primary health centre, helped the woman deliver the baby.

The hospital staff allowed the woman and baby to be brought in after the locals lodged their protest. Senior health officers said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty. The officials clarified that there is no rule to deny admission of a pregnant woman to a hospital if she comes without an attendant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).