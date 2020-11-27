Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Thirteen more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 603, while 830 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 38,328 in the state, official data showed.

Seven new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan, according to the state Health Department data.

A total of 490 patients recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the recovery count to 29,483 in Himachal Pradesh.

Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients have so far migrated out of the state, the Health Department said.

The state currently has 8,205 active COVID-19 cases.

