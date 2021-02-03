CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued a list of 115 names who have been arrested and put in different jails across Delhi in connection to the unrest that happened on January 26. The development came after many farmer unions, as well as people from various organizations, reached out to the Delhi government and CM Kejriwal, owing to their family members who have gone missing from the protest sites. On behalf of himself and his government, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that he will try his best to trace the missing protestors and connect them with their families. While assuring all support, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that he will also speak to the LG and the Centre if required.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, "Many people have reached out to the Delhi government in the last few days owing to their family members who were protesting against the farm laws have gone missing, and they are unable to connect to them. I can understand the pain and suffering of these people, who are unable to connect to their family members and children, are going through. It is the responsibility of every government to find the missing people and intimate their families regarding the same. Many farmer unions have also reached out to the Delhi government and me. Yesterday evening, a few members of the farmer unions came to meet me in this regard."

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that there are people who are lodged in Delhi jails after being arrested in connection with the unfortunate violence that happened on 26th January. He said, "It is possible that many of those missing had been arrested in connection with the chaos at Red Fort, due to which they are not able to connect to their families. We have created a list of the people who are in jails in connection to 26th January. We are issuing this list for public information, and it has the names of 115 people. The Delhi Police has arrested several people and lodged them in different jails across Delhi. We are issuing this list that contains the names of those arrested, their addresses, age, and their father's names, and the date of arrest."

"The people whose family members are missing can look at this list to know if their family members are amongst those arrested. If yes, they will get to know the jail that they have been put in. I hope that many people who have gone missing will be traced through this list," he added.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, "If we continue to receive reports even after issuing this list, as the Chief Minister of the state, I have assured the farmers' unions that I will try my best to trace the missing persons and connect them with their families. If required, I will also talk to Hon'ble LG and the Centre in this regard."

"On behalf of me, my party, and my government, I assure you fully that I will try my best to trace the missing protestors and connect them to their families," added the CM.

