Guwahati, October 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has alerted all the district administrations to be extra vigilant and ensure that no attack on religious minorities takes place in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been asked to take extra vigil on the backdrop of the violence in Bangladesh. The reaction to the "torture on Hindus in Bangladesh" should not take place in Assam and for that, adequate steps to maintain law and order have been taken, he added.

When pointed to the violence that took place in neighbouring Tripura in the aftermath of the alleged attack on Hindus during Durga Puja in Bangladesh, Sarma said, "I will not react to another state. I am concerned with Assam and I am happy to say that Assam has witnessed no such incident and we have alerted our district administration to take extra care." He also lauded the efforts of the Bangladesh government in controlling the violence and said India should believe in the steps taken by them as "they are our friendly country". Durga Puja Violence: ISKCON Devotees to Take Part in Protest on October 23 to Demand Protection for Bangladesh's Hindus.

"I think whatever has been told (by Bangladesh), it should get wide publicity so that any counter-sentiment erupted in this country (India) can be cooled down. I am sure the Ministry of External Affairs will do that part of the narrative so that if there is any wrong information in this country, that is corrected," he said.

"But, the bottom line is that whatever may have happened in Bangladesh or may not have happened, we must ensure that in Assam there is no attack on any religious minorities or vice versa," Sarma asserted.