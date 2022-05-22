The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 7.20 lakh people in 22 districts are still reeling under the deluge. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 24 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state. About 91,518 affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps across the state. "A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF and volunteers," the Assam SDMA said.

Check tweet:

