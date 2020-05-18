Assam Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Standalone Shops to Open, Malls, Salons to Remain Shut; Here's What is Allowed And What is Not Till May 31

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, May 18: The Assam government on Monday released a new list of guidelines for the coronavirus lockdown 4 which has been extended till May 31. The state government has prohibited the movement of all individuals during the lockdown 4 from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential service providers. Salons and malls will also remain shut in the state. All industries and their supply chain are allowed to operate within the state without any specific order by the government. Employees working in a shift in these industries are given permission to go to their work as per job timings. Assam CM Appeals to People Not to Panic over COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Assam government, tea industries and workers engaged therein and warehouses are also given permission. In addition to these, e-commerce websites can deliver all goods till 7 pm. Automobile outlets are also allowed to open till 7 pm. The government has also given permission to private medical clinics, OPDs and veterinary clinics to open. Bank employees can work beyond 7 pm. West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till May 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Here is The List of What Will Remain Open And Close in The Lockdown 4:

Though the Assam government has allowed standalone and market complex shops are given permission to open, but malls will remain closed. Meanwhile, large standalone shops are allowed to open but with a limited number of entrants. The state government has started operating 50 percent of city and inter-district buses with 50 percent capacity. These buses will not stop at red or containment zones. As per the new guidelines, government offices can function but with staggered work hours. Construction work is also allowed in the state between 7 am to 6 pm.

The state government has also made wearing of face masks compulsory. All schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed. Spitting in public and workplace will be punishable with a fine in the state. Religious places will remain closed, and the government also banned religious congregations. Barber shops and salons will remain shut, but home visits are allowed. Domestic and international is also prohibited except for medical emergency.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed 100-mark on Monday. Till now, 104 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, while two people have lost their lives. Forty-one coronavirus patients have also recovered so far.