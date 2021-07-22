Dispur, July 22: In a shocking incident, a couple has been arrested for allegedly thrashing and torturing a minor boy, they adopted a few months back, as per reports. The incident was reported by Dibrugarh in Assam. The accused, identified as Anuradha Baruah -a school teacher- and her husband Indrajit Handique - an employee at the Dibrugarh University, reportedly thrashed the 13-year-old boy brutally and even locked the child inside the bathroom without any food for several days. Assam Shocker: 9-Year-Old-Girl Raped, Murdered in Lakhimpur District; 17 People Detained For Interrogation.

As per report, the couple had adopted the minor boy from Bogibeel, Nahoroni area of Dibrugarh and he used to stay with them at their residence. However, the accused started to beat him, deprive him of food and also threatened to kill him. According to Times of India, the matter was finally revealed by the boy when he went to meet his parents and told them the ordeals. Following which, a case was registered on Wednesday against the accused couple under relevant sections of the Child Labour Act and probe was launched. Assam Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by 44-Year-Old Man in Baksa District; Accused Arrested.

Bitul Chetia, ASP Dibrugarh told the TOI, "We have registered a case at Dibrugarh police station and started investigation. Both the husband and wife have been arrested. We are investigating whether they legally adopted the boy or not. They will be dealt with as per law."

In another case of brutality against children, a 12-year-old boy was killed in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh last week and his upper body was brunt with acid. As per report, the body of the minor boy was found in a maize field and it appeared that he was tortured mercilessly before being killed. As per report, a case has been lodged against five people under section 359 (kidnapping) and section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this matter.

