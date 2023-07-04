Guwahati, July 4: A teenager allegedly committed suicide after her boyfriend made their private pictures and videos public, a police official said on Tuesday. According to the official, the girl hanged herself at her residence at Gandhi Mandap area on Monday evening. Suicide Attempt In Gujarat High Court: Three People, Including a Woman, Try to End Life by Consuming Liquid From Bottles After Denied Relief.

The police have arrested one Amit Medhi, who was in a relationship with the victim, on charges of abetting suicide. A suicide note has been recovered from the victim’s house. The body was sent for an autopsy. Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old YouTuber Dies by Suicide Over Fewer YouTube Subscribers.

“We have seized the mobile phones of the accused and victim. Further investigation in the matter is underway”, the officer said.

