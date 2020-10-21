Lahaul Valley, October 21: Merely 12 days after its grand inauguration on October 3, Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, is filled with litter and garbage dumped by the tourists. Many instances of eve-teasing of Lahaul Women by tourists have also been reported in the area.

“We have conveyed all our apprehensions of things turning a bit ugly if not stopped and checked appropriately. Lahaul society is a very gentle and hospitable section," Prem Katoch, a member of a local social action group, told Outlook India. Atal Tunnel: Motorists Invite Accident by Taking Selfies in World's Longest Motorable Highway.

Empty liquor bottles, food packages, cans etc have been littered all around the valley. Tourists, however, complain against the lack of dustbins and proper disposal system in the valley. Save Lahaul Society plans to put up hoardings in the region appealing to tourists to be “responsible citizens” and “not destroy the ecology” of the valley.

