Gurugram, August 26: A 23-year-old B. Tech student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room at B.M.L. Munjal University campus in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. Bhumika Gupta, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, was discovered hanging from a ceiling hook in her room late on Monday night. According to officials, a case of suspicious death has been registered at Bilaspur police station.

Police said that around 1.30 a.m., a friend of Bhumika went to her room to collect some items but found it locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. The hostel warden was alerted, and with the help of a plumber, the door was forced open. Bhumika was found hanging inside. The police and forensic team were called to the spot immediately, and the body was later taken into custody for post-mortem examination. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhumika had been anxious about her studies in recent days. Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

While investigators are questioning classmates to determine possible reasons behind the death, Bhumika’s family has expressed disbelief that she could have taken her own life. Her mother, Bina Gupta, said her daughter was bright and ambitious and had recently complained only about food in the hostel. Her uncle, Brijesh Gupta, alleged that there might have been pressure or harassment from seniors or the administration, demanding a thorough probe. “The truth must come out. We don’t think she could have committed suicide without any reason. The police should investigate if she was harassed in any way,” he said. Jamshedpur Shocker: Medical Student Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison in Jharkhand, 4 Such Cases in City in Past 24 Hours.

Police have assured that all angles, including academic pressure and possible harassment, are being examined. Recently, a 24-year-old B.Tech student of Sharda University, Greater Noida, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on the campus. The student, identified as Shivam Dey from Bihar's Madhubani, was found hanging in the HMR hostel. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, student suicides have reached an alarming scale in India, with students making up 7.6 per cent of the country's total suicide deaths. According to the report, an estimated 13,000 students die every year by suicide in India.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

