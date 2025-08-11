Bhopal, August 11: In a shocking incident, which exposed the picture of law and order in the state, a gang of five to six armed men looted a branch of ESAF Small Finance Bank in the Khitola area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday. Masked men arrived on separate bikes, entered the bank premises and, brandishing pistols, executed the robbery in broad daylight. The incident unfolded between 9:30 to 10 am at a branch of the Isaaf Small Finance Bank located near the National Highway in Sihora and Khitauli crossing. Robbery Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 2 Robbers in Swiggy and Blinkit Uniforms Loot Ornaments Worth INR 30 Lakh From Jewellery Shop in 6 Minutes; Police Launch Manhunt As Video Goes Viral.

Initial reports suggested the robbers stole approximately 10 kg of gold and Rs. 6 lakh cash. However, police said that the assessment of gold and cash can be more as the investigations are underway. Following the incident, Khitauli and Sihora police teams arrived at the scene and commenced investigations. An official said that the CCTV footage from the bank and the surrounding areas is being examined. However, the direction of the robbers' escape remains unknown. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: 3 Men Hold Staff and Customers at Gunpoint, Loot INR 10 Lakh From Rural Bank in Muzaffarpur; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Jabalpur

#WATCH | 12 Kg Gold, ₹5 Lakh Cash Looted At Gunpoint From Private Finance Company In #Jabalpur; Accused Locked Staff At Bathroom#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RTtgA0C02x — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 11, 2025

This sensational robbery has raised serious questions about law and order in the city. Sources said that miscreants decamped with nearly 10 kg of gold and around Rs 6 lakh in cash, though police have not confirmed the exact figures. “A probe is being carried out, and CCTV cameras are being scanned. The exact amount of gold or cash that was robbed is not clear yet,” CSP Sihora, Aditya Singh said. Singh added that the initial investigation is underway, adding that an extensive search has been initiated and all police stations have been alerted. "Multiple teams have been deployed, and the accused persons will be arrested as soon as possible," Singh added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).