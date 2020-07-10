Bengaluru, July 10: In an incident of domestic violence, a Bengaluru-based 75-year-old man allegedly thrashed his 68-year-old wife after suspecting that she was having an affair with a 34-year-old tenant. The former secretariat staffer allegedly broke the arm of his wife on July 1, following which the women sought help from Parihar -- women's helpline at Bengaluru City Police Commissionerte.

Narrating the incident, Parihar senior counsellor BS Saraswathi said, as quoted by TOI, "The women is a grandmother of two. Her husband is still doubting her fidelity. The tenant and his wife had moved into the house on the first floor of the elderly couple's residential building in Jayanagar in mid-2019. Trouble began after the tenant's wife went to her mother's house for delivery in early 2020 and the landlady began helping him with the cooking." Suicide and Domestic Violence Cases Increased During COVID-19 Lockdown in Ludhiana, Says DCP Akhil Chaudhary.

Adding more, the Parihar senior counsellor said that the elderly man didn't like his wife helping the tenant, despite the elderly women's explanation stating that the tenant is like her son. Last week, the elderly couple had a heated debate over the issue again, following which the elderly man beat his wife. Due to the thrashing, the left arm of the elderly woman broke after which she called for help at Parihar, adds BS Saraswathi.

The senior counsellor said that they are contemplating legal action against the former government employee for assaulting his wife. Meanwhile, Parihar personnel are monitoring the well being of the elderly woman on a daily basis.

