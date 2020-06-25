Bengaluru, June 25: A 30-year-old, who was booked for attempt to murder and being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19), escaped from the hospital in Bengaluru, sending police into a tizzy. The incident took place on the morning of June 24. The coronavirus-infected accused was caught about seven hours later. He told police he is addicted to alcohol and fled from the hospital to buy liquor. However, his plan was derailed after his friend whom he had called for buying alcohol alerted police. Bengaluru Techie Sexually Exploits Divorcee He Met on Dating App, Dupes Her of Rs 38 Lakh.

According to a report by Times of India, the accused was arrested on June 19 for allegedly stabbing a friend in DJ Halli. As per protocol, his swab was taken and sent for COVID-19 test. On June 23, results confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus. Police shifted him to Victoria Hospital and personnel who arrested him were put under quarantine. In a bid to flee from the hospital, the accused injured his hand. Karnataka: Wife of Bengaluru Techie Who Contracted Coronavirus Did Not Flee to Agra, Clarifies Government.

When nurses took him out to treat the wound, he pushed the security guard and nurses aside, abused them and fled from there, said the TOI report. The guard was wearing a PPE kit, hence, couldn't run after him. The hospital staff informed cops. DJ Halli police swung into action and found out that he had called one of his friends and asked him to come to KR Puram to buy him alcohol.

The friend was aware that the accused was infected with coronavirus and informed the police. An ambulance was called and police cordoned off the area near KR Puram railway station. Cops convinced him and eventually, he stepped into the ambulance. He told the police that he had fled from the hospital only to have a drink as he is addicted to alcohol. A case has been registered against him.

