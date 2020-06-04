Bengaluru: ICSE and CBSE Schools Demand Fees From RTE Students for Online Classes

Online classes (Photo Credits: Pxfuel)

Bengaluru, June 4: Many city schools are not allowing Right To Education (RTE) students to log in to online classes unless they pay the fees, complained a parent and RTE Students and Parents Association (RSPA) member on Thursday. "Many schools, as many as 75 per cent of ICSE and CBSE schools, are not allowing RTE students to attend online classes until they pay the fees," an RSPA member told IANS.

As classes are suspended due to the Covid pandemic, many schools are taking the virtual route to keep students in touch with academics. The RTE Act mandates private schools to earmark 25 per cent seats to students from the poorer sections without charging fees. Teachers Can't Be Asked to Perform Non-Educational Duties Outside RTE Act.

The RSPA member said they complained to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, but nothing happened. "We met Kumar many times and gave him a memorandum, but no action has been taken," said the RSPA member. He said the RTE Students and Parents Association is against the early reopening of schools amid the pandemic.