Kolkata, July 14: The East-West Metro tunnelling has been stopped after more than 20 workers tested positive for coronavirus. According to a Times of India report, the tunnelling work for the Metro project had started on June 19, but now the virus has once again stalled the project.

After 20 workers were found positive, 175 people employed with contractors ITD ITD Cementation, General Consultants and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the agency implementing the Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake’s Sector-V through the Hooghly riverbed, have undergone swab tests for coronavirus. The work would, therefore, remain stalled for another fortnight. Kolkata Metro Takes Cue From Delhi Metro, Eyes Revenue From Ads on Token And Smart Cards.

The East-West Metro tunnels from Esplanade to Sealdah has been facing several challenges. The tunnelling had stopped for maintenance of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) on March 19 after which the nationwide lockdown was called a week later. The work had resumed on February 18 on Calcutta High Court’s orders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).