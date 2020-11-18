Bangalore, November 18: In a shocking incident, police opened fire on a person accused in a murder case in Byadarahalli area of Bengaluru, Karnataka at about 4:45 am on Wednesday. Two policemen opened the fire after the accused attacked a head constable with a dagger when a police team had gone to arrest him.

In a similar incident, earlier this month, Banaswadi police opened fire on a robbery suspect who attacked a subinspector when a police party took him near a water tank in HRBR Layout to recover a dagger used in committing a crime.

Police opened fire on a person accused in a murder case in Byadarahalli area of Bengaluru, Karnataka at about 4:45 am today. Two policemen opened the fire after the accused attacked a head constable with a dagger when a police team had gone to arrest him: DCP (West), Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Last week, in another incident of crime, a man in his 40s killed his wife over an alleged family dispute. Later he tried hanging himself to death, police said. The incident took place in Basaveshwarangar area. According to the police, the victim was identified as Sumitra, and her husband Kalappa.

