Mumbai, September 15: In a shocking incident, a woman and her 13-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide after her husband refused to give away their pet dog. According to reports, the 36-year-old woman was allergic to canines and took the drastic step when her husband and in-laws refused to give their pet dog away for her health concern.

The deceased has been identified as Divya R (36) while her daughter was 13-year-old. The deceased was a homemaker while her daughter Hrudya S was a student of Class 6. The alleged incident took place on Monday at their home in HBR Layout, Banaswadi, east Bengaluru. Scared of Dog Attack? This Dog Repellent Device Will Help You Keep Dogs at Bay; Here’s How It Works.

After the incident came to light, a case of abetment to suicide was filed against the deceased's husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law under IPC section 306. On Tuesday, the police arrested Divya's husband Srinivas, and produced him before the court. The court remanded him in judicial custody. Cops said that the deceased's father Raman MK filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws.

As per reports, the couple tied the knot in 2008. A police official said that the deceased was suffering from breathing problems and also had a skin allergy. She was staying with her husband and in-laws. A few days ago, a doctor advised Divya to stay away from dogs so that her health can improve. Following this, Divya informed her husband and in-laws and requested them to give away the pet dog to someone.

However, her husband and in-laws refused her saying that her health will not be affected. They even said that she was allergic to stray dogs. Speaking to the Times of India, Divya's father said, "My daughter told them that she and her child would kill themselves if they kept their pet dog in the house. They reacted rudely by saying nothing would happen if she died, and they would keep their pet." In his complaint, Raman also claimed that his daughter was harassed by her husband and his family members. Pitbull Attack Aftermath: Terrified Dog Owners in Lucknow Want To Abandon This Breed.

On the day of the incident, when Divya and her daughter did not come out of the room, her husband found them hanging. "We didn't find any death note. We registered a case against the suspects based on the complaint by Raman," an officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).