Bengaluru, April 8: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter at an under-construction building in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Tuesday night near Nagarbhavi. The accused has been identified as Sudha. She was angry with her daughter. Vinutha, for taking her father’s side. Sudha killed the child due to this reason. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills NRI Daughter-in-Law With Metal Vase to Seek Revenge For Taking Her Son to USA After Marriage.

After strangulating her daughter, the accused dumped her at a construction site in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. She joined her husband Eeranna in searching for the girl. The couple filed a missing complaint as Sudha claimed that her daughter went missing. On Wednesday, Vinutha’s body was noticed by a passerby who informed the police. The body was identified as the daughter of Sudha and Eeranna. Uttar Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Woman Kills Daughter, Dies by Suicide in Banda District.

Notably, Eeranna was a daily wage worker. According to reports, Eeranna came home for lunch around 2 pm on Tuesday for lunch, and his daughter was watching TV. When he took the remote from Vinutha to watch news, Sudha objected to him and asked him not to come home if he wants to watch news all the time. As the argument escalated between the couple, Vinutha intervened and asked her mother to keep quiet and let her father watch news. Vinutha even told her mother that she had gone mad. This infuriated Sudha, who killed her at night.

During the questioning, Sudha broke down and confessed to her crime. She said that she killed her daughter as she always supported her father more than her. The family lived in a rented house at Mallathalli. Eeranna worked at a private firm, while Sudha employed at a granite shop.

