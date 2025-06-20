A 29-year-old man from Bengaluru succumbed to severe head injuries five days after a tree branch fell on him near Banashankari 1st Stage. The deceased was identified as Akshay. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Akshay was returning from a nearby meat shop on his father’s birthday. CCTV video footage captured the moment the large branch suddenly snapped and struck him, causing a skull fracture in 12 places. He was initially treated at a Srinivasanagar hospital and later moved to Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, for surgery and intensive care. Despite medical efforts, Akshay died on Wednesday, June 18, following a cardiac arrest. Bengaluru Tree Collapse: Man Crushed to Death, Another Critically Injured As Tree Falls on Bike Amid Heavy Rains in Koramangala, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Biker Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him in Bengaluru

Falling tree branch came crashing down on Akshay's head near Banashankari #Bengaluru, shattering his skull into 12 pieces The 29 yr old was returning home from the meat shop, planning a special dinner for his father's birthday, when tragedy struck He was rushed first to… pic.twitter.com/QfWgnKnBdk — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 20, 2025

