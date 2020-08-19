Bengaluru, August 19: Days after the Bengaluru violence, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday alleged that the person who posted on social media belongs to the Congress party. Savadi also alleged that that the Congress party is supporting the minority organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who is behind the whole incident.

Accusing the Congress, Laxman Savadi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The person who posted on social media belongs to the Congress party. Minority organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is doing this and Congress is openly involved in this." Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka Govt Will Recover Damages Caused to Properties From Rioters, Says CM Yediyurappa.

Here's what the Karnataka Deputy CM said:

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police grilled former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Sampathraj and corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir for over six hours at the CCB headquarters. It is to be known that Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana Halli (DJ Halli) ward and Zakir represents the Pulakeshinagar ward.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that it will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to public property. In the August 11 violence, which was triggered by a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam, three people were killed at the DJ Halli police station area and the fourth person died on August 13 in hospital.

