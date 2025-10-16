Patna, October 16: The BJP on Thursday released its third and final list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, completing its share of 101 seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also announced its list of four candidates. According to the RLM’s first list, Madhav Anand will contest from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata -- wife of party chief Upendra Kushwaha -- from Sasaram, and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara. The party has been allotted a total of six seats in the alliance.

The BJP had earlier announced two sets of candidates -- the first list with 71 names on Tuesday, followed by a second list of 12 candidates on Wednesday. The latest announcement marks the completion of the BJP’s candidate declaration for all 101 constituencies it is contesting. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rashtriya Lok Morcha Announces List of 6 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The second list included two prominent figures -- renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur and retired IPS officer Anand Mishra -- both seen as strong candidates capable of appealing to key voter bases in their respective regions. Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) released its first list of 14 candidates for the polls on Wednesday. The LJP (RV), which has been allotted 29 seats under the NDA formula, is expected to release its remaining list soon.

Among the notable names in the LJP (RV)’s list are the party’s Bihar state president Raju Tiwari, who has been fielded from Govindganj in East Champaran; regional heavyweight Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur in Buxar; and Chirag Paswan’s nephew, Seemant Mrinal, who will contest from the Garkha (SC) constituency in Saran district. As per the seat-sharing formula, the JD(U) and BJP are contesting 101 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) is the third biggest ally, fighting on 29 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) Releases List of 14 Candidates Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha got six seats each. Despite the agreement, minor frictions remain as HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has announced that his party will contest from Makhdumpur and Bodh Gaya, both allotted to the LJPRV, while discussions also continue over seats such as Mahua and Chakai.

Amid the unease, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and assured that everything will be resolved amicably within the NDA. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

