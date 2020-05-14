Bihar: Bus Collides With Truck in Samastipur District, 2 Migrant Labourers Dead, Dozen Injured

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Samastipur, May 14: Two labourers were killed and more than a dozen critically injured in a collision of a bus and truck early on Thursday in Bihar's Samastipur district. The condition of four of the injured have deteriorated since.

Station in-charge of Ujiarpur, Shambhunath Singh said two people died on the spot in the accident on National Highway 28 near Shankar Checkpost in Chandchair. Madhya Pradesh: Bus Collides With Truck Near Guna Town, 8 Migrant Workers Dead, Nearly 50 Injured.

He said that according to the information received, the bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar with migrant labourers, when it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near Chandchair. The driver of the truck has been absconding after the incident.