Patna, June 28: After the violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh, the Bihar government has cancelled the tenders of two contractors for the construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna. State road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav two of the four selected contractors were having Chinese partners. Chinese Company's Contract Cancelled by DFCCIL, an Indian Railways PSU, Citing 'Poor Progress'.

"Two of four contractors who were selected for construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu, had Chinese partners. We asked them to change their partners but they didn't, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again," Yadav said. Boycott Chinese Goods Says CAIT, Ban Their Food Says Ramdas Athawale As Anti-China Protests Spike.

The total length of the new bridge from Zero Miles in Patna to Hajipur's Ramashish Chowk is 14.5 kilometres. However, the superstructure length of the bridge is 5.63 kilometres.

The four-lane bridge over river Ganga is proposed to be constructed with Rs 2,900 crore budget over a period of 48 months. It is a part of the special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state ahead of 2015 assembly elections.

