Patna, November 11: Four persons sustained injuries after they were mowed down on Saturday by a police jeep in Bihar's Buxar district after the vehicle apparently suffered a brake failure, an official said, adding the police personnel moving in the jeep were attacked following the accident.

The police team was on the way to Dumrejani Mai road in Dumraon town when the incident happened. Following the accident, the local villagers attacked the police team. Four police personnel, including an SHO, were wounded. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

District Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said that the jeep driver lost control of the vehicle after it experienced a brake failure, and went on to hit four pedestrians. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Dumraon. Bihar: Car Carrying Liquor Bottles Meets With Accident in Gaya, People Rush to Steal Alcohol After Mishap (Watch Video).

"The local villagers threw bricks and stones at the police team. Dumraon SHO Dinesh Malakar and three other cops were injured in this attack," said Afaq Akhtar Ansari, SDPO of Dumraon.

