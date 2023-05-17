Patna, May 17: Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham's self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Dak Bunglow Chowk here sent the Patna police into a tizzy on Wednesday. The police, however, were clueless about the miscreants.

This morning, the locals found the hoardings of godman smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it. Shashtri came to Patna on May 13 for 'Hanuman Katha' at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality drawing a huge crowd. Self-Styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri Alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Receives Death Threats Over Phone; Madhya Pradesh Police Registers Case.

Watch Video: Posters of Baba Dhirendra Shastri Bageshwar dham blackened in Patna.

Posters of Baba Dhirendra Shastri Bageshwar dham blackened in Patna. This is not soot on Baba's poster, but it is soot on the face of unrighteous Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi's future in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/yXhayIKPiT — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) May 17, 2023

Wednesday being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state. Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue. Self-Styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri Alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Says 'Support Me for A Hindu Nation'.

Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a "Hindu" country.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and many other leaders slammed Shastri saying his speeches are aimed at dividing the country.

