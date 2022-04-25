Patna, April 25: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband on Sunday in Bihar's Rohtas district. Police officials said that the woman choked her husband to death by biting his throat.

The accused identified has been identified as Lovely Singh. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman took a drastic step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh. Punjab Shocker: Dogs Found Feasting on the Corpse of Woman Missing for 6 Days in Ludhiana.

The couple got married in 2020 and had a 10-month-old daughter. Sushil Singh, elder brother of the deceased said that the woman is aggressive in nature and she often created tension in the joint family.

"A murder case has been registered against the accused. She is absconding but we will arrest her soon," police inspector Manoj Kumar said.

