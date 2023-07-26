Patna, July 26: Two teachers, including one holding charge as the principal, were found involved in an ugly fight with each other in a school in Bihar's Gopalganj district and are under probe, an official said. The incident occurred at Ahiyapur middle school under Vijayipur Block in the district. Patna Teachers Fight Viral Video: Government School Principal and Two Teachers Get Into Ugly Brawl Over Closing of Windows.

Block education officer Om Prakash Yadav said that the incident took place 4 to 5 days ago. "A video in this regard surfaced on social media and the department has initiated inquiry into the matter and served notice to them. They are contractual teachers and one of them has been given the charge of Principal," he said.

Teachers Resort to Physical Altercation in Ahiyapur Middle School

They were involved in hitting each other with slippers. As per the video, the woman teacher, identified as Reena Baitha, first slapped the in-charge principal, Amresh Tiwari, with a slipper, and the he also slapped her in retaliation.

