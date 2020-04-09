BMC to Procure One Lakh Rapid Test Kits for COVID-19 from South Korea

BMC Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 9: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure one lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea, officials of the civic body said. BMC had earlier made wearing masks mandatory for people in public places.

"All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," read an order issued by the civic body. It has also declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission. It has ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period, as a precaution against COVID-19. BMC Declares 381 Areas in Mumbai as Containment Zones to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Bans Vegetables, Fruits Markets, Hawkers in Buffer Zones of Dharavi; Check Full List.

However, pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open. The civic body has confirmed that door-to-door supply of essentials in the area will be done by later today or tomorrow. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reached 1,297 on Thursday.