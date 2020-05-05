Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group Case: School Student Apprehended, Cyber Cell Identify 22 Others

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: Soon after the Delhi Police swung into action in order to probe the Boys Locker Room controversy, one school student has been detained by the Cyber Cell in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were shared and they were objectified.

The one who has been nabbed so far is a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi. "22 other boys have also have been identified and they would be called for investigation," the police said on Tuesday. The detained accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Leaks & Worrying 'Gang Rape Comments' by Delhi Teenage Boys Is a Grim Reminder of Mumbai IB School Students Talking About 'Raping' Classmate.

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes". Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group Case: 15-Year-Old Boy Taken Into Custody by Delhi Police After Screenshots of Chats Objectifying Underage Girls and Gang-Rape Threats Went Viral.

A case was registered under section 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC and 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act at cyber cell of Delhi police. Bois Locker Room: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police & Instagram, Asks For FIR Copy & Details of Accused.

Earlier on Monday, the police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi's Saket at the Saket police station requesting for a probe into the matter, the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell thereof.

Apart from this, another complaint was filed at a police station in North Delhi by a parent in connection with this Instagram group.

On Monday, the police had asked photo sharing app Instagram to share the details of all the participants of the said group where photos of underage girls were being shared and they were being objectified.

Speaking to IANS over the phone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Crime, Anish Roy said, "We have asked Instagram to share the details of the members and admin of the said group including their name, IP addresses etc."

The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared the screenshot over social media exposing the said groups and scores of similar group.

She wrote, "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG."

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where the said persons are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over it.

The Delhi Commission for Women too swung into action and issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Instagram over the issue. "I saw screenshot of "Boys Locker Room" group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal said. "We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.