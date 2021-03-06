Mumbai, March 6: Days before his death, Hiren Mansukh, the owner of the Scorpio, which was found parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the letter, Hiren Mansukh had alleged harassment by the police and the media, reported NDTV. The letter was written on March 2.

On Friday, Mansukh was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane. The 45-year-old car parts dealer had gone missing on Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road. A case of accidental death has been registered. Bomb Threat Near Antilia: Jaish-Ul-Hind Claims Responsibility for Placing Explosives in Vehicle Parked Near Mukesh Ambani Residence in Mumbai.

Notably, Deshmukh said that the SUV parked near Antilia belonged to another man, Sam Muteb, and Mansukh had done only the interiors of the vehicle. The report of the car got stolen lodged by Mansukh. According to Deshmukh, the car spare parts dealer did not return the car as he was not paid for working on its interiors. A CCTV footage of Mansukh walking out of his residential building also surfaced. The case has now been reported handed over to Anti-Terrorist Squad on Friday. Bomb Scare Near Antilia: Mansukh Hiren, Whose Car With Gelatin Sticks Was Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence, Found Dead in Thane Creek.

On February 25, the SUV with explosives was found parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence "Antilia" in Mumbai. The Scorpio had reportedly contained 20 gelatin sticks. Mumbai Police said that a letter in the name of "Jaish Ul Hind" claiming responsibility for parking the vehicle with explosives near the industrialist's house here appeared to be a hoax.

