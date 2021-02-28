Mumbai, February 28: Jaish-ul-Hind has taken the responsibility for placing the explosives in a vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai. Reports inform that the organisation claimed responsibility via a message on Telegram app. According to a report by India Today, the message by Jaish-ul-Hind read, "The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come (sic)". The report added that, Jaish-ul-Hind demanded money through Bitcoin.

On Thursday, a Scorpio SUV dumped with gelatin sticks, and apparently, a fake number plate was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia'. Reports inform that that Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks. Antilia is the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries. The Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed that the Scorpio, along with the Innova, reached the spot in the early hours of Thursday, and the driver of Scorpio then got down and left in the other vehicle. A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family. The police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot. Reports inform that so far, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police has recorded the statements of 25 persons in its probe. Police informed that no terror angle has emerged in the probe so far.

