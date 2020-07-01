Mumbai, July 1: A day after The Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba and Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai's Bandra received bomb threat calls from Pakistan, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister on Wednesday said that he held discussions on beefing up security arrangements with the Maharashtra DGP & Mumbai Commissioner of Police. Deshmukh stated that the call to blow away the Taj hotels with bombs came 12 years after the worst terror attack on Mumbai, Taj Mahal Palace in 2008.

"12 years after India's worst terror attack on Mumbai, Taj Mahal Palace has received a terror threat from Karachi. I've had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP & Mumbai Commissioner of Police", Deshmukh said. Taj Hotel in Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat Call, Mumbai Police Tightens Security Outside the Iconic Hotel.

Here's the tweet:

On Tuesday, security was tightened around the two hotels in Mumbai after an anonymous caller who claimed to be a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba threatened to carry out 26/11-like attacks. A threat call was received by the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace around 12.30 a.m. and the Hotel Taj Lands End. The entry was restricted on the roads leading to the hotels.

In the wake of the situation, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) that runs the Taj Group issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon. "We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this nation and the safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and are providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies," said an IHCL spokesperson.

