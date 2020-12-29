New Delhi, December 29: Panic gripped among passengers of Shridham Express (02173) after security agencies reportedly received information about a bomb on the train. Shridham Express was en route Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from Hazrat Nizamuddin when the bomb threat was received. Howrah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express Bomb Scare: Train Vacated and Halted at Ghaziabad After Threat Call, Bomb Squad Pressed Into Service.

The train left Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 2:05 pm. Mathura was its next stoppage. However, due to bong scare, the train has been stopped at old Faridabad Railway Station. Security agencies are currently checking the train so that the bomb could be diffused on time. Senior officials also reached the spot. More details are still awaited. Tamil Nadu: Bomb Hoax at Rameswaram Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Shridham Express (02174) plying between Jabalpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin has been cancelled for two days – December 29 and 30. The Shridham Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur has also been cancelled. This train will not run on December 30 and 31. These trains have been cancelled due to non-interlocking work going on railway tracks. Till the time, the Railways will run a train between Dahod and Jaipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).