CAA Part of Sangh Parivar's Hindu Rashtra Philosophy, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 2: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it a part of Sangh Parivar's "Hindu Rashtra" philosophy. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Pinarayi Vijayan listed reasons why the CAA should be rejected. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said that the amendment citizenship law is against the Constitution. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

"CAA should be rejected due to three reasons: First, it is against the letter and spirit of our Constitution. Second, it is deeply discriminatory and violative of human rights. Third, it seeks to impose philosophy of Sangh Parivar with its mission of 'Hindu Rashtra'," Vijayan opined. In December last year, the Kerala assembly passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the CAA, becoming the first state in the country to do so. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Participates in Anti-CAA Human Chain on R-Day, Calls Centre's Move 'Threat to Secularism' of Nation.

Pinarayi Vijayan on CAA:

#WATCH Kerala CM P Vijayan in Mumbai: CAA should be rejected due to 3 reasons: 1st, it is against the letter&spirit of our Constitution.2nd, it is deeply discriminatory&violative of human rights.3rd it seeks to impose philosophy of Sangh parivar with it mission of 'Hindu Rashtra' pic.twitter.com/lihVaztp9H — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Opposition Congress headed UDF had come together to launch a joint fight against the Modi government on the CAA, which has seen unprecedented protests all over the country. The lone BJP MLA in the 140-member house, O Rajagopal opposed the resolution, terming it as "illegal and unconstitutional". The Kerala government has also challenged the CAA in Supreme Court.

Kerala's petition, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution on disputes between the Centre and states, said the Act violates the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, right to life under Article 21, and freedom to practise religion under Article 25. The state government has also kept the updation of National Population Register (NPR) on hold.